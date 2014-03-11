T.J. Ward, Denver Broncos agree on contract

After watching Seattle strong safety Kam Chancellor bully his wide receivers, John Elway has imported his own enforcer.
The Broncoshave agreed to terms with former Cleveland Browns strong safety T.J. Ward, sources told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport on Tuesday. Ward is flying to Denver to sign the contract on Tuesday night, per NFL Media's Albert Breer.
One of the NFL's premier "box" safeties, Ward attacks the line of scrimmage in the run game and punishes receivers across the middle. His weakness in deep coverage will be mitigated by free safety Rahim Moore, who offers plenty of range as a center fielder.
If the Broncos' offseason goal is to match the physicality of the NFC superpowers, they are off to a good start.
