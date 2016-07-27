T.J. McDonald rejoins L.A. Rams, will be at camp

Rams starting safety T.J. McDonald, who missed offseason workouts while dealing with legal and personal issues, has rejoined the team and will be a full participant when training camp starts Saturday.
McDonald, who was arrested in Los Angeles County in May on suspicion of driving under the influence, reported early with a handful of other veterans, according to GM Les Snead. Veterans are scheduled to report Thursday.
McDonald is in good spirits and the team is eager to get him back in its secondary, which suffered key free agent losses this offseason, Snead said.
McDonald could be subject to legal and NFL discipline.