T.J. Lang: Green Bay Packers' run game took step back

Published: Aug 24, 2013 at 05:11 AM
Marc Sessler

Drawing conclusions from preseason numbers is a fool's game. Let's keep that in mind.

After putting on a show against the St. Louis Ramslast weekend, Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy was held in check during Friday night's 17-10 preseason loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The rookie's eight attempts netted minus-5 yards -- and he wasn't alone.

Starter DuJuan Harris provided just 2 yards on three carries before departing with a knee injury that doesn't appear serious.

Peel away quarterback Vince Young's 39 yards on the ground, and the Packers rushed for 36 yards on 20 attempts for just 1.8 yards per carry. Another invisible performance by rookie Johnathan Franklin -- with four carries for 1 yard -- served as the cherry on top.

"Obviously, looking at the stats, we definitely took a step back today," guard T.J. Lang told the Green Bay Press-Gazette. "A couple penalties negated some good runs. That's obviously something we take a lot of pride in -- moving the ball on the ground -- and we just didn't get it done tonight. We're going to have to do better."

During games that matter, all-universe quarterback Aaron Rodgers won't be pulled after a single drive. That should help matters. Against Seattle, with game-manager supreme Graham Harrell driving the spaceship, Seahawks defenders paid little attention to the passing game and zeroed in on Lacy and Co.

That's one reason we shouldn't read too deeply into a mostly meaningless tilt in the final days of August. We still expect Lacy to make a tangible impact on the Pack's attack in 2013.

