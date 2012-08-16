T.J. Houshmandzadeh 'feels bad' for Chad Johnson

Outside of family members, T.J. Houshmandzadeh doesn't believe anyone knows Chad Johnson as well as he does.
With that in mind, it speaks volumes that Houshmandzadeh has yet to speak to his former teammate, who remains in bunker mode five days after his arrest on a domestic violence charge.
Houshmandzadeh called in to the "Dave Dameshek Football Program" on Thursday, where he discussed Johnson's predicament and his own NFL future.
"I don't know the exact story. I feel bad for him, it's really unfortunate," said Houshmandzadeh, who starred with Johnson on the Cincinnati Bengals. "But again, I have daughters, any man that has a daughter, you don't ever want to hear another man allegedly putting his hands on a woman."
Houshmandzadeh stands by Johnson's character, despite the conflicting nature of the criminal charge he faces.
"He's just a genuinely nice dude," he said. "I mean, he does a lot of things that's over the top, but that's just for fun to put himself out there, but man Chad is too nice."
Houshmandzadeh said it's a "pretty good possibility" he'll play this season, but declined to disclose any teams that have shown interest.