T.J. Graham, third-round pick, signs with Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills announced the signing of wide receiver T.J. Graham on Monday, making them the 13th team to sign their entire 2012 draft class.
Your fantasy team plays in the NFL, so why don't you? Sign up to play the NFL's official free fantasy football game.
The 5-foot-11, 188-pound Graham was drafted in the third round after he caught 99 passes for 1,453 yard and 12 touchdowns during his 46-game career at North Carolina State. Graham also averaged more than 23 yards per kick return, 9.5 yards on 66 punt returns and had four touchdowns overall as a returner.
A track star in high school, Graham has elite speed -- he ran a 4.41-40 at the combine -- and gives the Bills a receiver with the ability to stretch the field, though Graham's immediate contributions are likely to come in the return game.
Terms were not disclosed, but based on Graham's slot as the No. 69 overall pick in the draft, his four-year deal is expected to include a signing bonus of $671,252.
In addition to the Bills, the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, San Diego Chargers, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks have signed all of their draft picks from this year.