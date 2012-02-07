Around the League

Sure N.Y. gets a parade, but Boston gets Butterfingers

Published: Feb 07, 2012
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

They say revenge is a dish best served cold ... or as an orange-flaky caramel crisp dipped in chocolate. Like a Butterfinger bar.

On Tuesday, 900 pounds of Butterfingers (8,000 bars) were delivered to Copley Square in Boston -- no doubt mocking Wes Welker's critical drop late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLVI.

And really Gisele, you know how many starving children you could have fed with the amount of money you spent on this prank? This was a touch uncalled for. Oh wait, it wasn't Gisele at all. Though, she might have had thought of it first considering her comments after the Super Bowl.

Instead, it was a gift from Denver-based online pawn shop Pawngo. 

"We at Pawngo thought Boston fans deserved a little something in return for their heartbreaking loss in the form of a great candy!" Pawngo CEO Todd Hillis told NFL.com  "Sometimes there is a light side to sports and we thought Boston fans might at least get a laugh out of it. We have the utmost respect for Wes Welker and the Patriots team."

Many around the country would likely welcome any suffering aimed at Patriots fans. But come on, don't you think Welker feels bad enough already?

"We had an opportunity. The ball is right there," Welker explained after the game. "I just have to make the play. It's a play I've made 1,000 times. Then, in the biggest moment of my life, I don't come up with it. It's discouraging."

"It hit me right in the hands," he added. "It's a play I never drop, I always make. In the most critical situation, I let the team down."

What would be Boston's return volley here? Erecting a movie screen in downtown Denver to show a replay of the Patriots' beatdown of the Broncos in the playoffs? Dropping Curt Schilling into town to talk about the 2007 World Series? Perhaps letting Denver know Tim Tebow will be their quarterback next season?

You know Rank would not turn down a free Butterfinger. You can reach him via Twitter @adamrank.

