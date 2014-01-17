Super Bowl XLVIII: Thirty-five events in NYC, New Jersey area

The three finalists for the 2013 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be made available to media at a press conference Friday, Jan. 31 at 9:15 a.m. at the Rose Theater -- Jazz at Lincoln Center (Time Warner Center). The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be announced at the NFL Honors Award Show on Saturday, Feb. 1. The winner will receive a $25,000 donation in his name. The award is the only league recognition that acknowledges a player's off-the-field community service as well as his playing excellence. Finalists were chosen from the 32 team nominees for the award, all of whom receive a $1,000 donation to the charity of their choice. The three finalists will receive an additional $5,000 donation in their name. The selection panel is comprised of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, Pro Football Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz, Sports Illustrated football writer Peter King, football great Frank Gifford, members of the Payton Family and 2012 winner Jason Witten.