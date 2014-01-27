Super Bowl XLVIII: Latest look at weather forecast

True story: Super Bowl XLVIII will be played outdoors in northern New Jersey. Also true: There is no roof on MetLife Stadium. Mother Nature will have a voice in the year's biggest game. A potentially loud one.
The weather seems to be all anyone can talk about right now. Around The League will provide daily updates to the masses.
Here's what we know: The days leading up to the game will be cold -- unseasonably cold for the region. According to the National Weather Service, the high on Tuesday will be 19 degrees. Temperatures will stay below freezing until Friday, when it's supposed to creep up to a balmy 34. There's a 30 percent chance of rain or snow on Saturday.
Which takes us to Super Bowl Sunday. NFL Media weather correspondent Dave Price does not expect precipitation, but game time temperatures should be in the low 30s with a wind chill that will make it feel like 20 degrees. Things can obviously change, but for now it appears the Meadowlands will not get walloped by nasty weather this weekend.
I am not a meteorologist.
*We handed out awards for the 2014 coaching class and talked all the latest headlines in the latest "Around The League Podcast." *