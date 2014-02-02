Super Bowl XLVIII: Early report from MetLife Stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- We've landed full force at MetLife Stadium.
With hours to go before the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawkssquare off in Super Bowl XLVIII, our first takeaway is a hopeful one: It's downright balmy here.
Instead of wretched wind gusts and gray doom overhead, it's a manageable 42 degrees. If it sticks, this so-called cold-weather championship bout won't even be the chilliest in history. Remember, it was 39 degrees at kickoff in old Tulane Stadium when the Cowboys knocked off the Dolphins in Super Bowl VI.
For now, MetLife is shrouded in silence and mostly empty, save for the early-bird gang of media types clustered in the press box and a scattering of event staff down on the field. Speaking of the field, it appears to be in top-notch condition, with groundsmen continuing to groom the turf for what lies ahead.
Outside our cozy booth, the hallways and long corridors of the building are barren, but that won't last for long. The clock is ticking, bringing us closer still to an evening showdown that will settle the 2013 season once and for all.