Super Bowl XLIX Programming Deck

For the second consecutive year, the NFL has worked with multiple broadcasters including NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox , Univision, NFL Network, Nickelodeon, BET, VH1 and Comedy Central to integrate football and Super Bowl content into their schedules leading up to Super Bowl Sunday.
Programming
"Live with Kelly & Michael"
» ABC syndicated
» Coverage TBD
» Feature special, all-access, multi-pronged Super Bowl partnership with Live! With Kelly & Michael covering music, fashion, television, players/legends and corporate social responsibility (CSR.
» Chats with Michael's former teammates and league friends.
» NFL players/legends.
» In-depth discussion around CSR messaging.
"The Rachael Ray Show"
» ABC
» "Couples Cook-off": Friday, Jan. 30, 2015 at 10 a.m. EST.
» Tony and October Gonzalez will judge three NFL players and their significant others in a cook-off competition.
"The Chew"
» ABC
» "4th Annual chili cook-off": Friday Jan. 30 at 1 p.m. EST.
» Donald Driver, Jessie Palmer and Mike Golic will judge the cook-off and choose their favorite chili.
"The Meredith Vieira Show"
» NBC
» "Homegating": Friday, Jan. 30 at 2 p.m. EST.
»The Meredith Vieira Show will feature a segment that will focus on homegating products and Super Bowl snacks. They fill feature appetizers, main courses and desserts based on popular game-day food. Will feature Holly Robinson Peete.
"Access Hollywood"
» NBC / Access Hollywood: Friday, Jan. 30 at 11 a.m. EST.
» An entertainment news program covering events and celebrities in the entertainment industry. Access Hollywood will provide coverage of Super Bowl events from Arizona.
Music/comedy
"VH1 Super Bowl Blitz: A Concert for the Troops"
» VH1: Friday, Jan. 30 at 9 p.m. EST.
» AFN|sports: Sunday, Feb. 1 2015 at 9 a.m. EST and Monday, Feb. 2 at 3:30 a.m. EST.
» A special concert featuring performances by musical guests exclusively for the military and their families at Luke Air Force Base. The event will feature Fall Out Boy and Charli XCX and hosted by Nick Lachey. The event is co-sponsored by Papa John's as a salute to the stripes.
» NFL players/legends on hand (Jeremy Hill).
"VH1 Top 20 Countdown 'Super Bowl Episode' "
» VH1: Saturday, Jan. 31 at 9 a.m. EST.
» A weekly television show on VH1 and is the networks main source of music video programming. NFL players will be featured throughout the show and will intro each video. NFL players and legends TBD.
"BET Super Bowl Gospel Celebration"
» BET: Sunday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. EST.
» In its 16th year, the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration is the first and only gospel event sanctioned by the NFL for Super Bowl Weekend. The concert series features Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum selling gospel and contemporary Christian and mainstream artists, marquee NFL players and the NFL Players Choir. This year, artists include Gladys Knight, Israel Houghton, Natalie Grant, Donnie McClurkin, Fred Hammon, Mali Music and the NFL Players Choir. NFL players/legends TBD.
"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon"
» NBC: nightly at 11:35 p.m.
» Partnered with The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to create NFL integrations during Super Bowl XLIX week. The shows guests include Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart and Ariana Grande. The show will feature NFL players in a "Superlatives" segment. The MVP of SB XLIX will appear on the show following the game on Feb. 1. NFL players/legends TBD.
"Key & Peele Super Bowl Special"
» Comedy Central: Friday, Jan. 30 at 10 p.m. EST; Saturday, Jan. 31 at 11 p.m. EST; Sunday, Feb. 1 at 8 a.m. EST.
» The Comedy Network (Canada): Sunday, Feb. 1
» AFN|sports: TBD
» Comedy Central has teamed with the NFL to televise the first-ever official Super Bowl comedy special. Starring Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele of Comedy Central's hit sketch-comedy series Key & Peele, the Key & Peele Super Bowl Special is a one-hour sketch-comedy show set to air Super Bowl Weekend.
Youth
"The NFL Flag Championships at the Super Bowl"
» Nickelodeon: Saturday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. EST and 11 p.m. EST; Sunday, Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. EST.
» The NFL Flag Championships at the Super Bowl is an exciting opportunity for the NFL & USA Football to promote the sport on a national stage. The NFL Flag Championships are a two-day event that will take place in Arizona on January 26th and 27th. A round-robin style tournament determines the final two teams in four age groups.
»Golden Tate, Michael Floyd, Calais Campbell, Colin Kaepernick and Emmanuel Sanders will serve as hosts and honorary captains for teams.
» Thirty-two teams will each represent a different NFL club.
"NFL Rush" series
» A highlight show that gives an inside look at the on and off the field lives of the most popular athletes around the NFL during Super Bowl.
»NFL RUSH Super Bowl Preview Special: TeenNick, Friday, Jan. 30 at 9 p.m. EST, 9:30 p.m. EST & 11 p.m. EST; Sunday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. EST.
»NFL RUSH Follies Show: TeenNick, Friday, Jan. 30 at 9:30 p.m. EST; Sunday, Feb. 1 at 10:30 a.m. EST.
»NFL RUSH Super Bowl Recap Special: Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 9:30 p.m. EST.
Social responsibility
"NFL Characters Unite"
» USA Network: Friday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. EST.
» USA Network and the NFL to premiere 4th annual NFL Characters Unite documentary as part of USA's Characters Unite Month. This one-hour special will profile NFL players Jamaal Charles, Darren Sproles, Mario Williams and Richard Sherman, as they help young people tackle bullying and discrimination.
Hispanic
"Tazon Latino"
» Univision: Saturday, Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. EST & re-air on Sunday on Feb. 1
» January 29th, 2015 will mark the 9th year of Tazon Latino, the popular flag football competition that celebrates the NFL's expanding Hispanic reach through the league's fan base, player base & community involvement. The event is filmed by NFL Films and will be formatted to a one-hour TV special to air on Univision. Celebrity participants include JR Martinez, Khotan Fernandez, Carlos Santos, Tony and October Gonzalez, Adam Rodriguez and Susie Castillo.
» NFL players and legends include Jake Plummer, Deion Sanders, Derrick Brooks, Fred Taylor, Mark Brunell, Torry Holt, Tony Gonzalez and Warrick Dunn.
NBC programming
"Morning Joe"
» MSNBC: Friday, Jan. 30 at 8 a.m. EST.
» NFL players/legends TBD.
"NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams"
» NBC: Friday, Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m. EST.
» NFL players/legends TBD.
"Today"
» NBC: Friday, Jan. 30 at 7 a.m.-11 a.m. EST; Saturday, Jan. 31 at 7 a.m. -- 8:30 a.m. EST; Sunday, Feb. 1 at 8 a.m. EST - 9 a.m. EST (live from University of Phoenix Stadium)
"Road to the Super Bowl"
» NBC: Saturday, Jan. 31 at 1 p.m. EST.
» Re-live the journey on how the AFC & NFC Champions advanced to Super Bowl XLIX in Arizona as NFL Films presents Road to the Super Bowl. This show begins with Kickoff in Seattle and chronicles the 2014 NFL season utilizing NFL Films' signature captivating video and sound from the field and in the locker room from exclusive player and coach wirings.
"SNL Super Bowl Special"
» NBC: Saturday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. EST.
» The Saturday Night Live Super Bowl Special will feature a compilation of popular NFL skits throughout the years. Skits feature Peyton and Eli Manning and Tom Brady.
"4th Annual NFL Honors –- Red Carpet"
» NFL Network: Saturday, Jan. 31 at 3-5:30 p.m. EST.
» The NFL Honors Red Capet will precede the taping of NFL Honors and will feature many of the stars that will be celebrating the best of the NFL later that evening.
"NFL Honors"
» NBC: Saturday, Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. EST.
» One the eve of Super Bowl XLIX, the NFL salutes its best players, performances and plays from the 2014-15 season at the 4th Annual NFL Honors Awards Show. The two-hour primetime special airs nationally on NBC. This event will be hosted by Seth Meyers. Presenters include John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Mariska Hargitay. A handful of NFL players will be in attendance.
"Feherty Live"
The Golf Channel: Thursday, Jan. 29 at 10 p.m. EST.
Former professional golfer, David Feherty, interviews star NFL players and legends live from Arizona. Feherty is one of the Golf Channel's highest-rated programs.
"Football America: Our Teams"
» NBC: Sunday, Feb. 1 at noon EST
» NFL Films' one-hour Super Bowl special Football America: Our Teams, inspired by the season-long Together We Make Football campaign, will air on Feb. 1 kickoff off NBC's Super Bowl Sunday pregame show. The film will feature the winners of the Together We Make Football contest, through which thousands of fans shared their stories about what football means to them. Appearances will be made by NFL legends Deion Sanders and Marcus Allen.
NFL Network programming
» NFL Network will boast 87 hours of live programming, with 15 live hours over four different shows. Hosts include Deion Sanders, Melissa Stark, Kurt Warner, Warren Sapp. Programs will feature Super Bowl teams/coaches.
ESPN programming
» ESPN and ESPN 2 will feature Super Bowl coverage. Highlights and previews will be shown on NFL Insiders, NFL Live, Post Season NFL Countdown, and NFL Primetime. ESPN will have 17 hours of coverage during Super Bowl week with featured hosts Trey Wingo, John Clayton, Chris Mortensen, Suzy Kolber, Adam Schefter and Bill Polian.
"Friars' Roast of Terry Bradshaw"
Hall of Famer, NFL quarterback and FOX NFL Sunday commentator Terry Bradshaw will be the first to prove if his hide is as tough as pigskin when he gets the full Friars comedy treatment. NFL legends will be on hand.
Digital content
"NFL.com SB Live"
» NFL.com: Friday, Jan. 30 at 2:30 p.m. EST
» NFL.com returns to Radio Row to provide a unique blend of newsmakers and celebrity interviews, humor and analysis with hosts Dave Dameshek, Matt "Money" Smith and Adam Rank.
"NFL FanPass"
» NFL.com: Friday, Jan. 30 at 1 p.m. EST
» FanPass.NFL.com -- For the ultimate inside access and behind-the-scenes guide to NFL events and your favorite players during Bowl Week in Arizona hosted by Crystina Poncher and Akbar Gbajabiamila.
"Madden Bowl Live"
» Twitch TV: Thursday, Jan. 29 at 9 p.m. -- 4 a.m. EST
» At Madden Bowl in Arizona, NFL stars will compete in the single-elimination tournament of EA Madden NFL on Xbox. The VIP event will also feature musical performances by special guests complete with food and beverage. This event will feature Florida Georgia Line with Nelly, Lil Jon, and Nico & Vinz and hosted by Kevin Hart. This will be airing on an online network.