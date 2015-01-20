Super Bowl XLIX officials named; Vinovich to be head referee

Referee Bill Vinovich will lead the seven-person crew of game officials selected to work Super Bowl XLIX on Sunday, Feb. 1 at University of Phoenix Stadium, the NFL announced Tuesday.
The other members of the Super Bowl XLIX officiating crew are Bill Schuster (umpire), Dana McKenzie (head linesman), Mark Perlman (line judge), Bob Waggoner (field judge), Tom Hill (side judge) and Terrence Miles (back judge). Collectively, the Super Bowl XLIX officiating crew has 86 years of NFL officiating experience and 59 combined playoff game assignments.
Vinovich, in his ninth season as an NFL game official, entered the league in 2001 as a side judge and was promoted to referee in 2004. He has officiated five playoff games, including three divisional playoffs. He was the alternate referee for Super Bowl XLVII.
Under the NFL officiating program's evaluation system, officials must be rated in the top tier at their position to be eligible for the Super Bowl. They must have at least five years of NFL experience and previous playoff assignments.
Vinovich, Schuster, McKenzie and Miles are officiating in their first Super Bowl. This will be Perlman's third Super Bowl. He previously worked Super Bowls XL and XLIII. Perlman, Hill, and Waggoner officiated in Super Bowl XL.
» Referee:Bill Vinovich; nine NFL seasons; five career playoff games; No. 52
» Umpire:Bill Schuster; 15 NFL seasons; eight career playoff games; No. 129
» Head linesman:Dana McKenzie; seven NFL seasons; four career playoff games; No. 8
» Line judge:Mark Perlman; 14 NFL seasons; 15 career playoff games; No. 9
» Field judge:Bob Waggoner; 18 NFL seasons; 11 career playoff games; No. 25
» Side judge:Tom Hill; 16 NFL seasons; 13 career playoff games; No. 97
» Back judge:Terrence Miles; seven NFL seasons; three career playoff games; No. 111