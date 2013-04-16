Super Bowl security evolving after Boston Marathon bombing

NEWARK, N.J. -- The NFL plans to take what investigators learn in the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombing and incorporate it into its security plans for the cold-weather Super Bowl at MetLife Stadium.
The league said Tuesday that it has raised its security levels for all its games and events since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001. For the past two years, it been working closely with federal, state and municipal agencies developing a comprehensive security plan for the Super Bowl, which will be played in the shadow of New York City.
"We do not comment on specifics of these programs but continue to review and evolve our plans to ensure the safety of everyone attending the Super Bowl," the league said in a statement.
The Department of Homeland Security has designated the Super Bowl as a Level One National Security Event for the past decade. More than 50 federal, state and municipal law enforcement, public safety, and emergency management agencies are expected to contribute to the effort, including state police in New York and New Jersey.
There also is an annual force of 4,000 private security and crowd management personnel, and a staff of private security experts.
Since Sept. 11, everyone entering the stadium has been subject to security screenings, including metal detectors, pat-downs and other special security checks. Only people with tickets or credentials are allowed within the 300-foot security perimeter around the stadium.
The Federal Aviation Administration also institutes temporary flight restrictions to prohibit private aircraft from operating in a large radius around the sports complex on the day of the Super Bowl. No blimps or other aircraft are allowed to circle the premises.
