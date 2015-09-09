Instant Debate

Super Bowl rematch: Prior title bout you'd like to see again in February?

Published: Sep 09, 2015 at 11:12 AM

When this season's AFC and NFC champions face off for the Lombardi Trophy in Santa Clara next February, it will be impossible not to think of the 49 Super Bowls that have come before -- especially if the participants have previously done battle on football's ultimate stage.

As we look ahead to a season celebrating the storied history of the Super Bowl era, which Super Bowl rematch would you most like to see in the 50th installment of this grand game?

Patriots vs. Seahawks: It would be easy to pick Pittsburgh vs. Dallas -- because they've played each other the most in this contest -- but I'd love to see a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX. That game was an instant classic as soon as it ended. You had one of the greatest quarterbacks in history battling one of the best defenses ever. You had one the greatest coaches in history taking on a man who had been dumped by the team he was competing against. You also had the best defensive play ever seen in this context occurring on Seattle's last drive, largely because the Seahawks made the most controversial offensive play call in Super Bowl history.

Give me more of all that, especially after what we just went through with Deflategate. Cowboys vs. Steelers: Only one team has won more Super Bowls than the Cowboys -- and I'd like to see if Dallas could pull even with Pittsburgh by beating the Steelers for a sixth Lombardi Trophy next February.

Pittsburgh, of course, also holds the Super Bowl series advantage over the Cowboys, 2-1, and the Steelers' second Super Bowl win in that matchup, Super Bowl XIII, sticks out in my memory. The game was an all-time classic -- but the drama started well before kickoff. I remember our bus driver ignoring the attempts of one of our players, Larry Brinson, who was from Miami, to warn him that we were going the wrong way -- and getting us stuck on a dead-end street. We had to turn all the buses around, and we got to the Orange Bowl about 45 minutes late; I remember Steelers fans rocking the bus as we pulled in.

The teams were evenly matched, as we'd been in Super Bowl X, with two very good quarterbacks in Roger Staubach and Terry Bradshaw. I remember Steelers receiver Lynn Swann making a great catch, and I remember Franco Harris running for a touchdown on a draw when an official got in the way of Charlie Waters trying to make a tackle. The play before that Harris touchdown, we thought we'd stopped the Steelers with a sack of Bradshaw, but the play didn't end up counting, as a delay-of-game penalty had been called before the snap got off.

The Cowboys, of course, got a taste of revenge in Super Bowl XXX, but they're still behind Pittsburgh all time. Looking forward, I don't think it's out of the question that they could win their second against the Steelers in Super Bowl 50. Both teams are good enough to make it that far, and it would be a good game. Giants vs. Bills: For one simple reason ... I want to see Bills fans have their moment.

Buffalo's ungodly string of four straight Super Bowl losses began here, in XXV, with a crushing last-second defeat at the hands of Big Blue.

Scott Norwood's missed 47-yard field goal turned "Wide Right" into a thing that would haunt Western New York for years to come. Let's go back to the source of the pain, reverse it and give this year's intriguing/imperfect Bills squad a Lombardi. A quarter century after Jeff Hostetler guided the Giants to glory, Buffalo passer Tyrod Taylor would make for just as improbable a Super Bowl hero.

I'm not sure I can stomach seven days of Rex Ryan during Super Bowl week -- or Odell Beckham Jr., for that matter -- but the Bills coach would like nothing more than to stick it to the Big Apple. Let's make it happen. Raiders vs. Redskins: Yes, I know this is quite a long shot. Full disclosure: I was the assistant general manager of the Redskins at the time of Super Bowl XVIII, so I'm biased about this game. We went 14-2 during the 1983 regular season, beating the Raiders in Week 5. We were defending Super Bowl champions and had set a record for points scored that season.

Of course, the final score was not close in that Super Bowl: 38-9 Raiders. The first half, when the Raiders jumped out to a 21-3 lead, was where we lost the game. Fourteen of those points came on a blocked punt and the infamous "Rocket Screen" that turned into a Jack Squirek pick-six at the end of the first half. Take away those two touchdowns and we would have been down only 7-3. We scored on our first possession of the second half. That would have put us in the lead and perhaps made it a different game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Twenty NFL fan bases have celebrated a Super Bowl victory -- and 12 franchises have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Which fan base is most deserving of a Super Bowl title this season? Let's debate!
news

NFL's most vulnerable reigning division champions in 2023: Bills, Buccaneers facing biggest challenge?

After an infusion of talent into the AFC East this offseason, how secure are Josh Allen's Bills atop the division? Our analysts debate the NFL's most vulnerable reigning division champions ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
news

2023 NFL season: Which team should play in the most prime-time games?

The Packers and Chargers each played in a league-high six prime-time contests in 2022. Which NFL teams deserve to be featured most in these marquee game slots in 2023? Let's debate!
news

Which game should kick off the 2023 NFL season? Eagles-Chiefs among top options

While we wait for the 2023 NFL schedule to be unveiled, NFL.com analysts debate which team they'd want to see face the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in the NFL Kickoff Game. They zero in on several options.
news

2022 NFL season: Which team will enjoy the biggest turnaround?

Which NFL team is poised to have the biggest turnaround in 2022? Will it be Dan Campbell's Lions? Russell Wilson's Broncos? Let's debate!
news

2022 NFL season: Which fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Over the past five seasons, five different teams have won the Super Bowl. Still, 12 franchises have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. So, which fan base is most deserving of a title triumph this season? Let's debate!
news

2022 NFL season: Who will make a Steph Curry-like move up the all-time player rankings?

Steph Curry just enhanced his credentials for the NBA's all-time rankings with an impressive NBA Finals performance. Which NFL player will make a similar move in 2022? Let's debate!
news

Most vulnerable NFL division champions in 2022: Chiefs, Cowboys in trouble?

How secure are Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West? NFL analysts debate the NFL's most vulnerable division winners heading toward the 2022 NFL season.
news

Which current NFL player would you most like to see in the broadcast booth one day?

We learned on Tuesday that Tom Brady is headed to the broadcast booth after he retires from the NFL. Which other current player do you most want to see in the booth one day? NFL analysts debate!
news

2022 NFL schedule: Which teams should receive the most prime-time game assignments?

The Cowboys and Chiefs each played in a league-high six prime-time contests in 2021. Which NFL teams deserve to be featured most frequently in these marquee game slots in 2022? Let's debate!
news

Which game should kick off the 2022 NFL season? Bills-Rams among options

With the unveiling of the 2022 NFL schedule just around the corner, NFL.com analysts debate which team they'd want to see face the Super Bowl champion Rams in the NFL Kickoff Game. 
news

2022 NFL Draft: Which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be?

Just 32 players will be selected on the opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, but the talent runs far deeper. So, which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be? NFL Network analysts have four players in mind.