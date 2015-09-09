Super Bowl rematch: Prior title bout you'd like to see again in February?

Patriots vs. Seahawks: It would be easy to pick Pittsburgh vs. Dallas -- because they've played each other the most in this contest -- but I'd love to see a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX. That game was an instant classic as soon as it ended. You had one of the greatest quarterbacks in history battling one of the best defenses ever. You had one the greatest coaches in history taking on a man who had been dumped by the team he was competing against. You also had the best defensive play ever seen in this context occurring on Seattle's last drive, largely because the Seahawks made the most controversial offensive play call in Super Bowl history.

Give me more of all that, especially after what we just went through with Deflategate. Cowboys vs. Steelers: Only one team has won more Super Bowls than the Cowboys -- and I'd like to see if Dallas could pull even with Pittsburgh by beating the Steelers for a sixth Lombardi Trophy next February.

Pittsburgh, of course, also holds the Super Bowl series advantage over the Cowboys, 2-1, and the Steelers' second Super Bowl win in that matchup, Super Bowl XIII, sticks out in my memory. The game was an all-time classic -- but the drama started well before kickoff. I remember our bus driver ignoring the attempts of one of our players, Larry Brinson, who was from Miami, to warn him that we were going the wrong way -- and getting us stuck on a dead-end street. We had to turn all the buses around, and we got to the Orange Bowl about 45 minutes late; I remember Steelers fans rocking the bus as we pulled in.

The teams were evenly matched, as we'd been in Super Bowl X, with two very good quarterbacks in Roger Staubach and Terry Bradshaw. I remember Steelers receiver Lynn Swann making a great catch, and I remember Franco Harris running for a touchdown on a draw when an official got in the way of Charlie Waters trying to make a tackle. The play before that Harris touchdown, we thought we'd stopped the Steelers with a sack of Bradshaw, but the play didn't end up counting, as a delay-of-game penalty had been called before the snap got off.

The Cowboys, of course, got a taste of revenge in Super Bowl XXX, but they're still behind Pittsburgh all time. Looking forward, I don't think it's out of the question that they could win their second against the Steelers in Super Bowl 50. Both teams are good enough to make it that far, and it would be a good game. Giants vs. Bills: For one simple reason ... I want to see Bills fans have their moment.

Buffalo's ungodly string of four straight Super Bowl losses began here, in XXV, with a crushing last-second defeat at the hands of Big Blue.

Scott Norwood's missed 47-yard field goal turned "Wide Right" into a thing that would haunt Western New York for years to come. Let's go back to the source of the pain, reverse it and give this year's intriguing/imperfect Bills squad a Lombardi. A quarter century after Jeff Hostetler guided the Giants to glory, Buffalo passer Tyrod Taylor would make for just as improbable a Super Bowl hero.

I'm not sure I can stomach seven days of Rex Ryan during Super Bowl week -- or Odell Beckham Jr., for that matter -- but the Bills coach would like nothing more than to stick it to the Big Apple. Let's make it happen. Raiders vs. Redskins: Yes, I know this is quite a long shot. Full disclosure: I was the assistant general manager of the Redskins at the time of Super Bowl XVIII, so I'm biased about this game. We went 14-2 during the 1983 regular season, beating the Raiders in Week 5. We were defending Super Bowl champions and had set a record for points scored that season.