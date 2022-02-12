Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals by the numbers

23 -- Though the Rams are just the second team all time (and second in as many years) to play the Super Bowl at their home stadium, they are the designated road team -- and it might bode well for them. The designated home team is 23-32 in Super Bowls and has lost 11 of the previous 15.

24 -- The Rams beat the Bengals, 24-10, the last time these teams played back in the 2019 season with Jared Goff and Andy Dalton as the squads' respective starting QBs.

25 -- Rams WR Cooper Kupp, who led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving TDs, has 25 catches in the playoffs so far, which is six away from Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce﻿'s 2020 playoff record of 31.

30 -- Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson's 30 sacks (including playoffs) are the second-most in the NFL since 2020, trailing just the Steelers' T.J. Watt (38.5) and just ahead of the Rams' Aaron Donald (29.5).

32 -- Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is 16-32-1 in three regular seasons, which is the worst record for a head coach prior to his first Super Bowl appearance.

33 -- The Bengals are in the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years.

36 -- At 36 years, 20 days old, Rams head coach Sean McVay would surpass the Steelers' Mike Tomlin, who won Super Bowl XLIII at 36 years, 323 days old, as the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl. He's facing Zac Taylor, 38, and the two will combine for the youngest head coaching matchup in Super Bowl history (combined age of 74 years and 299 days on Sunday).

40 -- The age of Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth﻿, the oldest player in Super Bowl LVI and the oldest offensive lineman to ever start a Super Bowl.

41 -- Stafford's 41 touchdown passes were second in the NFL in the regular season. Quarterbacks with 40 or more TD passes are 2-3 in the Super Bowl. The only other Super Bowl QB with exactly 41 TD passes was Kurt Warner in 1999, who led the Rams to their first and only Super Bowl win.

44 -- The Rams' receiving duo of Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham has combined for 44 receptions, 622 receiving yards and five receiving TDs in the postseason.

45 -- Rams WR Robert Woods had 45 receptions for 556 yards and four TDs through nine games before he was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

47 -- Super Bowl XLVII saw the Baltimore Ravens defeat the San Francisco 49ers, marking the last time a team from the AFC North won the Super Bowl, and it came, incidentally, against an NFC West foe.

48 -- Super Bowl XLVIII saw the Seattle Seahawks defeat the Denver Broncos, marking the last time a team from the NFC West won the Super Bowl.

50 -- Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson missed a 50-yard field goal in the fourth quarter of a Week 16 win against the Ravens. He hasn't missed a kick since, converting all eight point-after attempts and all 14 field goals.

51 -- Joe Burrow was sacked a league-high 51 times in the regular season, marking the first instance in NFL history in which the most-sacked quarterback has reached the Super Bowl.

54 -- Amount of postseason carries by Rams RB Cam Akers﻿, who had only five carries in the regular season after coming back from a torn Achilles. His 54 carries in the playoffs are the most in league history by a player with single-digit carries in the regular season.