Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals by the numbers

Super Bowl LVI between the NFC's Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the AFC's Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) is almost here. As we get ready for kickoff (6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on NBC), let's take a look at the game by the numbers.
0 -- The number of Super Bowls won by the Los Angeles Rams, who are 0-2 previously in the Super Bowl when representing L.A. The franchise is 1-3 overall in the Super Bowl, with its lone victory coming when the St. Louis Rams beat the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV.
1 -- Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (2020) and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (2009 by Detroit Lions) were each selected No. 1 overall. It's only the second Super Bowl meeting between QBs drafted No. 1 overall -- Super Bowl 50 saw Peyton Manning's Broncos defeat Cam Newton's Panthers.
2 -- Joe Namath (Alabama, New York Jets) and Joe Montana (Note Dame, San Francisco 49ers) are the only starting quarterbacks to win a consensus National Championship and a Super Bowl. Burrow (LSU, Bengals) can become the third to do so -- and the first to accomplish both feats along with winning the Heisman Trophy.
3 -- Stafford was 0-3 in the playoffs over 12 years with the Lions and is now 3-3 in the postseason following his first three playoffs games with the Rams.
4 -- Both the Bengals and Rams are the No. 4 seeds in their conferences, making this the first time in which both Super Bowl teams are the fourth seed or lower.
5 -- The Bengals are only the fifth team to have a rookie (Ja'Marr Chase, 1,455 yards) lead them in receiving yards and reach the Super Bowl. The previous four lost the Super Bowl.
6 -- The Rams are 6-8 in franchise history against the Bengals.
7 -- The Super Bowl boasts seven Pro Bowl selections: four for the Rams (WR Cooper Kupp, DT Aaron Donald, CB Jalen Ramsey, K Matt Gay), and three for the Bengals (WR Ja'Marr Chase, RB Joe Mixon, DE Trey Hendrickson).
8 -- Though this is the first Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium, this is the eighth Super Bowl in the greater Los Angeles area, trailing only Miami (11) and New Orleans (10).
9 -- Stafford and Burrow each don jersey No. 9. It will be the fourth time in Super Bowl history that QBs wearing the same number will oppose each other.
10 -- Only 10 defensive players have been named Super Bowl MVP. Von Miller was the last to do so with the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50. Miller is now with the Rams and is tied for the postseason lead with 14 QB pressures.
11 -- Number of players who have previously played in a Super Bowl -- 10 on Rams, one on Bengals, and no player with more than one Super Bowl played.
12 -- Amount of NFL franchises who have yet to win a Super Bowl, which includes the Cincinnati Bengals, who could change this number to 11 if they win Sunday in the club's third Super Bowl appearance.
13 -- Stafford's 13-year career has seen him tally 182 starts, 49,995 passing yards and 323 passing touchdowns, which are all the most for a QB making his first Super Bowl start.
14 -- Fourteen of the last 17 Super Bowls have been won by teams wearing white jerseys, which will be donned by the designated road team -- the Rams.
16 -- The last year in which the Rams made a first-round pick (Jared Goff) was in 2016. Goff was traded to the Lions last offseason in a package to acquire Stafford.
17 -- The Rams ranked 17th in total defense and are headed to the Super Bowl a season after they ranked first in the category and lost in the Divisional Round.
18 -- The Bengals faced an 18-point deficit in their AFC Championship Game win over the Kansas City Chiefs, as they rallied from trailing 21-3 to win, 27-24, in overtime.
19 -- Rams WR Odell Beckham has 19 catches for 236 yards and a touchdown in three postseason games. He had 17 catches for 232 yards and no scores in six regular-season games with the Browns in 2021.
20 -- After falling behind 17-7 against the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, the Rams rallied for a 20-17 win.
23 -- Though the Rams are just the second team all time (and second in as many years) to play the Super Bowl at their home stadium, they are the designated road team -- and it might bode well for them. The designated home team is 23-32 in Super Bowls and has lost 11 of the previous 15.
24 -- The Rams beat the Bengals, 24-10, the last time these teams played back in the 2019 season with Jared Goff and Andy Dalton as the squads' respective starting QBs.
25 -- Rams WR Cooper Kupp, who led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving TDs, has 25 catches in the playoffs so far, which is six away from Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's 2020 playoff record of 31.
30 -- Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson's 30 sacks (including playoffs) are the second-most in the NFL since 2020, trailing just the Steelers' T.J. Watt (38.5) and just ahead of the Rams' Aaron Donald (29.5).
32 -- Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is 16-32-1 in three regular seasons, which is the worst record for a head coach prior to his first Super Bowl appearance.
33 -- The Bengals are in the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years.
36 -- At 36 years, 20 days old, Rams head coach Sean McVay would surpass the Steelers' Mike Tomlin, who won Super Bowl XLIII at 36 years, 323 days old, as the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl. He's facing Zac Taylor, 38, and the two will combine for the youngest head coaching matchup in Super Bowl history (combined age of 74 years and 299 days on Sunday).
40 -- The age of Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, the oldest player in Super Bowl LVI and the oldest offensive lineman to ever start a Super Bowl.
41 -- Stafford's 41 touchdown passes were second in the NFL in the regular season. Quarterbacks with 40 or more TD passes are 2-3 in the Super Bowl. The only other Super Bowl QB with exactly 41 TD passes was Kurt Warner in 1999, who led the Rams to their first and only Super Bowl win.
44 -- The Rams' receiving duo of Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham has combined for 44 receptions, 622 receiving yards and five receiving TDs in the postseason.
45 -- Rams WR Robert Woods had 45 receptions for 556 yards and four TDs through nine games before he was lost for the season with a torn ACL.
47 -- Super Bowl XLVII saw the Baltimore Ravens defeat the San Francisco 49ers, marking the last time a team from the AFC North won the Super Bowl, and it came, incidentally, against an NFC West foe.
48 -- Super Bowl XLVIII saw the Seattle Seahawks defeat the Denver Broncos, marking the last time a team from the NFC West won the Super Bowl.
50 -- Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson missed a 50-yard field goal in the fourth quarter of a Week 16 win against the Ravens. He hasn't missed a kick since, converting all eight point-after attempts and all 14 field goals.
51 -- Joe Burrow was sacked a league-high 51 times in the regular season, marking the first instance in NFL history in which the most-sacked quarterback has reached the Super Bowl.
54 -- Amount of postseason carries by Rams RB Cam Akers, who had only five carries in the regular season after coming back from a torn Achilles. His 54 carries in the playoffs are the most in league history by a player with single-digit carries in the regular season.
56 -- Super Bowl LVI will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium, as the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals face the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams.