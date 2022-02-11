Rams safety Eric Weddle exceeding expectations ahead of Super Bowl LVI in whirlwind NFL return

I was 13 when my family moved to San Diego in 1981. The first kid I met was Shane Meron, who was also 13. After graduating from San Diego State, Shane got married and had a son named Dakota. Even living in New York, Dakota was raised to love the Chargers like his dad. Shane got divorced from Dakota's mom and moved back to California; and even though they were on different coasts, Shane and Dakota still loved the Chargers and watched the team go through various struggles while talking on the phone.

In March of 2016, at the age of 48, Shane was diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach cancer. He passed away two months later on May 1. Dakota, who was 15 at the time, had flown to California with his grandparents to say goodbye to his dad. Two days after Shane's passing, a group of us got together for lunch and to say goodbye to Dakota and his grandparents before they flew home to New York.

There were 10 adults and Dakota at the table. I looked over and noticed he wasn't involved in the numerous conversations going on; he was wearing the sadness of losing his father and best friend like a jacket. I texted Weddle and said "Hey, Eric, I don't know if you are available, but my best friend of 35 years died two nights ago at the age of 48. I am sitting at lunch with his 15-year-old son, Dakota, and you can imagine how tough this is for him. Dakota is a die-hard Chargers fan like his dad was. Is there any chance I can get you on the phone with him for a minute? It won't bring his dad back, but it can send him home to New York with a fun memory."

It wasn't 3 minutes before my phone buzzed and it was Eric. "Absolutely!!" he wrote. "Is he available right now?" I texted back "yes" and my phone rang immediately. "Hey Dakota!" I yelled. "Phone is for you." All of the other conversations stopped and Dakota snapped out of the fog he was in to say "For me?" This is what I heard ...

"Hello."

"Yes, this is Dakota ..."

"WHAT? NO WAY!! NO WAY!!"