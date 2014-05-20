Super Bowl LII headed to Minnesota

Around the League

If you build it, the NFL will come.

Keeping with the tradition of rewarding teams with new stadiums, Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Tuesday that Minnesota was awarded the right to host Super Bowl LII.

After four rounds of voting, the league's owners selected Minnesota by a simple majority over New Orleans. Indianapolis finished third in the selection process.

Minneapolis will boast a brand-new, $1 billion stadium in advance of the 2018 game.

The 52nd Super Bowl is the second for the city of Minneapolis, which hosted Super Bowl XXVI at the recently demolished Metrodome in 1992.

There is a precedent for NFL owners returning to a cold-weather city -- Detroit hosted two Super Bowls, most recently after opening Ford Field for Super Bowl XL. Having a dome helped Minneapolis' cause.

One reason behind the league giving the nod to Minnesota is the nearly $500 million in public money going toward the team's new facility. The NFL likes to reward cities that invest in new stadiums.

The city also plans to pour money into downtown upgrades in advance of the Super Bowl.

The Vikings will play the next two seasons at the University of Minnesota while their state-of-the-art stadium is built on the former site of the Metrodome. The new field is set to open in 2016, giving the city plenty of time to work out any kinks in advance of the 2018 Super Bowl.

For fans concerned about cold weather in the Twin Cities, the Minnesota bid committee pointed out that there are eight miles of skyways.

The potential frigid conditions might bother some fans. NFL owners clearly don't share those concerns. Weather is fickle. We've had ice storms and snow at Super Bowls in Atlanta and Dallas, while it was downright pleasant at MetLife Stadium back in February.

In 2018, the Vikings and Minneapolis will proudly show off their new stadium to the world.

