Super Bowl LII dream matchups: Who do you want to see in Minneapolis?

I'll go with a rematch of
Super Bowl LI:
New England Patriots vs.
Atlanta Falcons. As much as we talk about the
Falcons giving up a 28-3 second-half lead, we too often ignore how dominant Atlanta looked for the first 35 minutes of that game. They were faster, hungrier and more aggressive than a franchise that already had four
Super Bowl wins prior to that contest. It's certain that the
Falcons learned plenty about themselves in that game, most of which could serve them well in a second
Super Bowl meeting with the Pats. It also doesn't hurt that New England has loaded up this offseason by adding more talent in pursuit of sixth championship.
This might not have been the sexiest matchup on paper going into
Super Bowl LI. A second meeting would captivate everyone.
As a
Browns fan, I'm desperate to see Cleveland in the
Super Bowl before I pass off this Earth. I won't tug readers down that dark road, though, opting instead for a matchup that would deliver a ratings bonanza dipped in intrigue:
Raiders vs.
Cowboys.
While serving as a bit of justice for Oakland-area fans set to see their team flitter away to Vegas, the game would also give us
Raiders quarterback
Derek Carr against
Cowboys quarterback
Dak Prescott -- or, if fate steps in,
maybe even Tony Romo. We'd also get a chance to see
Ezekiel Elliott go toe-to-toe with
Marshawn Lynch. This game would deliver the goods.
How about the 18-0
Patriots vs. a
Giants squad led by Steve Spagnuolo's top-ranked defense? Spagnuolo, of course, has beaten Bill Belichick before in the
Super Bowl -- you know, the last time New England entered the final game of the season undefeated? Yes, in this scenario, the
Patriots will be compared to that 2007 team all year long. But will they finish the job this time around?
Besides a stout defense, the
Giants have receivers who can give the
Patriots problems. Can New York get to
Tom Brady like the
Giants did on that shocking February evening back in 2008? I say no. The
Patriots go undefeated!
I would love for
Cardinals WR
Larry Fitzgerald to play for a championship in his hometown, but the matchup I really want to see with everything on the line:
Raiders vs.
Seahawks. This might be the last time we see these
Seahawks together, and for them to play in a
Super Bowl would be special. Even more special? Having to try and stop
Marshawn Lynch,
Derek Carr and
Oakland's high-powered offense from the 1-yard line in the waning seconds. Will Jack Del Rio give it to Lynch against this defensive front? Oh man, what a scenario.
My ideal matchup for
Super Bowl LII would be the
Dallas Cowboys vs. the
New England Patriots. These teams have great history and -- this is key -- droves of both supporters
and detractors. Ratings would be exceptionally high
and it would be a very exciting game, pitting a young quarterback on the rise in
Dak Prescott against
Tom Brady, probably the best signal caller to ever suit up in the NFL.
Well, you pretty much blew this with the way you phrased the question. Because
MY dream
Super Bowl LII would be for the
Bears to roll the (oh, hell -- I don't really care ...) Indy
Colts, 49-3, with
Mike Glennon throwing for 459 yards, four touchdowns and an early interception that he's able to shake off before winning the MVP award. You think all of those Cubs fans filling Grant Park for a parade was amazing, wait until you see how Chicago turns out for the next
Super Bowl win. I can even see Glennon initially taking the high road during his postgame speech ... before he finally turns on the haters and yells, "Where are your
Yarael Poof jokes now, fools?!" That would be pretty cool. And then Rex Grossman could finally show his face in Chicago again. All is forgiven for the ... nah, let's not go that far. Even in a perfect scenario, I can't think of an instance where we'd go that far. But yeah, that would be just about perfect for me.
Although a
Jaguars
Super Bowl would be pretty lit, too.
I want to see the two best quarterbacks in the league out there battling for more rings. The
Saints'
Drew Brees and the
Patriots'
Tom Brady set the bar so high in terms of quarterback play, and I really want to see Brees get a chance at No. 2. Not to mention, watching two of the best play callers in NFL history (Sean Payton and Bill Belichick) would be great for every football fan. Specifically, I'd love to watch Payton play call against Belichick and
Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.
The reloaded
New England Patriots will represent the AFC once again. From the NFC, I have to take the
Atlanta Falcons for a rematch of
Super Bowl LI. The way that game played out was unreal, with Atlanta building a 25-point lead and allowing the
Patriots back in it. It would be interesting to see the difference a year makes.