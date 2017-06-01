Super Bowl LII dream matchups: Who do you want to see in Minneapolis?

I'll go with a rematch of Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons. As much as we talk about the Falcons giving up a 28-3 second-half lead, we too often ignore how dominant Atlanta looked for the first 35 minutes of that game. They were faster, hungrier and more aggressive than a franchise that already had four Super Bowl wins prior to that contest. It's certain that the Falcons learned plenty about themselves in that game, most of which could serve them well in a second Super Bowl meeting with the Pats. It also doesn't hurt that New England has loaded up this offseason by adding more talent in pursuit of sixth championship.

This might not have been the sexiest matchup on paper going into Super Bowl LI. A second meeting would captivate everyone. As a Browns fan, I'm desperate to see Cleveland in the Super Bowl before I pass off this Earth. I won't tug readers down that dark road, though, opting instead for a matchup that would deliver a ratings bonanza dipped in intrigue: Raiders vs. Cowboys.

While serving as a bit of justice for Oakland-area fans set to see their team flitter away to Vegas, the game would also give us Raiders quarterback Derek Carr against Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott -- or, if fate steps in, maybe even Tony Romo. We'd also get a chance to see Ezekiel Elliott go toe-to-toe with Marshawn Lynch. This game would deliver the goods. How about the 18-0 Patriots vs. a Giants squad led by Steve Spagnuolo's top-ranked defense? Spagnuolo, of course, has beaten Bill Belichick before in the Super Bowl -- you know, the last time New England entered the final game of the season undefeated? Yes, in this scenario, the Patriots will be compared to that 2007 team all year long. But will they finish the job this time around?