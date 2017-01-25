Super Bowl LI officiating crew announced

Referee Carl Cheffers will lead the seven-person crew of game officials selected to work Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5 at NRG Stadium, the NFL announced Wednesday.
The other members of the Super Bowl LI officiating crew are Dan Ferrell (umpire), Kent Payne (head linesman), Jeff Seeman (line judge), Doug Rosenbaum (field judge), Dyrol Prioleau (side judge), and Todd Prukop (back judge). Collectively, the Super Bowl LI officiating crew has 93 years of NFL officiating experience and 64 combined playoff game assignments.
Cheffers, in his 17th season as an NFL game official, entered the league in 2000 as a side judge and was promoted to referee in 2008. He has officiated 10 playoff games, including two conference championships. He was the alternate referee for Super Bowl XLIX and an alternate official for Super Bowl XLII.
Under the NFL officiating program's evaluation system, officials must be rated in the top tier at their position to be eligible for the Super Bowl. They must have at least five years of NFL experience and previous playoff assignments.
Tom Sifferman is the replay official.
Cheffers, Ferrell, Prioleau, and Prukop are officiating in their first Super Bowl. Payne and Rosenbaum worked Super Bowl XLV and Seeman officiated Super Bowl XLIV.