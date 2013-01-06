Around the League

Presented By

Sunday Scramble: Previewing NFL's divisional round

Published: Jan 06, 2013 at 01:58 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Some of the best stories of this NFL season are out of the playoffs -- Chuckstrong, Adrian Peterson and RG3 among them. We'll miss them all, but let's be real: The best teams all made the divisional round.

It wasn't a great Wild Card Weekend on balance, but there were no upsets. That means a loaded elite eight is on the way. These were the best eight squads from September on, and it's going to be fun to watch them battle next week.

We'll dive deep into all the matchups throughout the week on NFL.com and Around the League, but here are three initial thoughts on each game.

Baltimore Ravens @ Denver Broncos: Jan. 12, 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Predictions for Super Bowl XLVII

Lombardi-Trophy-130104-PQ.jpg

Who will lift the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 3 in New Orleans? NFL.com and NFL Network analyts make their Super Bowl picks. More ...

  1. These teams played in Week 15, but the Ravens have made strides in the interim. Ray Lewis is back, and the defense has proved far more aggressive in wins over the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts. Their offensive line looks better with Bryant McKinnie at left tackle. Bernard Pierce is a dangerous offensive threat. Joe Flacco has hit enough big plays. That doesn't mean the Ravens will win, but they should be more competitive.
  1. The Ravens' defense actually did a decent job in the first matchup, forcing seven three-and-outs on the Broncos (Denver scored 10 first-half points on offense). We're actually more concerned with Baltimore's ability to score. It relies so much on the big play.
  1. The Broncos have a huge home-field advantage in the thin air, and they get the Ravens on a short week. Baltimore's pass rush will have to play like it did against Indianapolis again. Tall order.

Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers: Jan. 12, 8 p.m. ET, Fox

  1. This is the best matchup of the weekend. It's the first playoff game between two teams we could see winning the Lombardi Trophy with absolutely no hesitation. It's power versus precision. It's two of the best coaching minds in the game.
  1. The Packers didn't face any of the read-option teams during the regular season. We've been wondering all along if the 49ers will empty the playbook a lot more in the playoffs with Colin Kaepernick because they've mostly kept his running under wraps.
  1. The 49ers' vaunted defense gave up a ton of points to the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots late in the season. Defensive end Justin Smith is expected back for this game, but the 49ers can't match Green Bay's weapons. This smells like a shootout, like the 49ers' divisional-round game against the New Orleans Saintslast year.

Seattle Seahawks @ Atlanta Falcons: Jan. 13, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

  1. The Falcons might as well start complaining about the lack of respect they get now because the Seahawks figure to be a popular pick in this game despite Atlanta's No. 1 seed. The Seahawks has proven they can play well on the road and come back from a big deficit.
  1. Don't underestimate how important the loss of defensive end Chris Clemons will be for the Seahawks. He's their best pass rusher by far, and the Falcons have struggled with edge rushers this season.
  1. It doesn't get much better for perimeter matchups than Richard Sherman and Brandon Browner versus Roddy White and Julios Jones. We suspect Sherman will mostly track Jones in a battle featuring two of the most promising rising stars in the NFL.

(There, we made it through three points without mentioning the Falcons' recent playoff history).

Houston Texans @ New England Patriots: Jan. 13, 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS

  1. The Patriotsdestroyed the Texans on "Monday Night Football" in December, but it's hard to imagine that  happening again. Houston's defense remains a quality unit with the pieces to slow down New England. The larger question is if Matt Schaub and the Texans' offense can take advantage of the holes in the Patriots' secondary.
  1. We'll hear a lot about 2010, when the top-seeded Patriots lost to the New York Jets in the divisional round after trouncing them late in the season in prime time. Bill Belichick is sure to reference the game to his team privately, if not publicly.
  1. The Patriots did not enter the playoffs necessarily playing their best, with sloppy efforts against the 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars. They will be healthier, though, than they have been all season. It's the ninth home divisional-round game for the Patriots in the last 12 seasons, which is ridiculous. The Jets game was the only loss. There's not a lot of reason to think this will be the second.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW