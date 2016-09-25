Sunday's Vikings-Panthers starts as scheduled

Sunday's scheduled game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, North Carolina, started as scheduled at 1 p.m. ET.
There will be an increased security presence at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday in the wake of protests around the city following the fatal shooting of an African-American man by police on Tuesday afternoon. There were protests in the city Saturday night following the video release of the shooting, which claimed the life of Keith L. Scott, 43.
The city of Charlotte has declared the game an "extraordinary event," which allows it to take steps to enhance public safety.
Here's the city's news release:
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Interim City Manager Ron Kimble has declared the Sept. 25 Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings game an Extraordinary Event to enhance public safety.
The game will be held at 1 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.
An Extraordinary Event is defined as a large scale event or an event of national or international significance which might attract a significant number of people to a certain geographic area of the city. The City Manager, in collaboration with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, has determined this event meets the criteria as defined in Charlotte City Code Sec. 15-310.
The Extraordinary Event designation allows the city to modify its permitting process for activities such as parades and specifies particular items that are prohibited from being brought into certain boundaries of the event.