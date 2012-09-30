Around the League

Sunday's big injuries: Santonio Holmes, Jake Locker

Published: Sep 30, 2012 at 03:23 PM
Gregg Rosenthal

The Jets are 2-2, but it feels a lot like 0-4 in New York. Injuries aren't helping. Their best offensive weapon by far, wide receiver Santonio Holmes, hurt his foot late in the Jets' 34-0 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

ProFootballTalk.com reported Holmes didn't break his foot, but it sounds like the injury could be worse, like an Achilles or Lisfranc injury. We'll know more Monday.

Here are the other big injuries from Week 4:

  1. Tennessee Titans quarterback Jake Locker hurt his left (non-throwing) shoulder again, and it knocked him out of the game against the Houston Texans early. Titans coach Mike Munchak indicated that Locker could be shut down this week after undergoing tests.
  1. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings left the Desperation Bowl after re-injuring his groin. Packers defenders M.D. Jennings (shoulder) and Ryan Pickett also were hurt.
  1. Denver Broncos center J.D. Walton is expected to miss the season with a broken ankle he sustained against the Oakland Raiders, according to the Denver Post.
  1. Washington Redskins wide receiver Aldrick Robinson and safety Brandon Meriweather were hurt during pregame warmups after colliding with each other. Doh.
  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Eric Wright left the game against the Redskins with a head injury.
  1. The New England Patriots lost linebacker Dont'a Hightower to a hamstring injury in the first half against the Buffalo Bills. He didn't return, although the Boston Herald doesn't believe the injury is serious.
  1. Bills tight end Scott Chandler left the game with a "head" injury. The same is true for Bills wide receiver Donald Jones. Head injuries often turn into concussions by Monday.
  1. Bills left tackle Cordy Glenn left with an ankle injury. That could be a devastating injury for Buffalo's effective offensive line.
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laurent Robinson left the game against the Cincinnati Bengals after taking a blow to the head for the second consecutive week. Jaguars coach Mike Mularkey expressed concern afterward.
  1. New York Giants safety Kenny Phillips left the game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a sprained right knee. X-rays were negative, but he didn't return.

