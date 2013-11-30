Sunday Primer: Week 13

Foles has the highest passer rating in a single month since 1960 at 152.8. After naming him the permanent starter, Chip Kelly mentioned Foles wouldn't have to look over his shoulder if he had a bad game. That is a convenient statement for Kelly to make considering the Arizona Cardinals are coming to town, and they will be by far the best defense Foles has faced this season. If the second-year QB dices up the Cards the way he has other defenses, the Eagles should be considered front-runners in the NFC East.