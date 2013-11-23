Sunday Primer: Week 12

"I've seen that movie, only it was at the kitchen table for a lot less money," Long said. "It's every night, Rich. My poor wife; male dogs, three male sons. It's a melee every day, it was for a lot of years. I've been questioned at the emergency room. A lot of people don't know this, but when you go to the emergency room a number of times within a calendar year, you get red-flagged. This is truth, the Long household has always been kind of a physically animated home."