Sunday injury roundup: Rob Gronkowski to play

It's the final Sunday of the regular season. That means one more time to update you on all the injury information before kickoff.
- NFL.com's Albert Breer reported that New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (arm) will return to the field this weekagainst the Miami Dolphins. Gronkowski later was listed as active for the game.
- Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said his team was "playing to win" Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, but it sounds like he won't follow up on that promise. Ray Rice is expected to sit after playing a series or two Sunday. Rice will start the game. Ray Lewis is inactive. Wide receiver Anquan Boldin (shoulder) is inactive.
- Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte (ankle) told Breer that he'd play through pain Sunday in Detroit. Linebacker Brian Urlacher (hamstring) is out.
- Houston Texans outside linebacker Brooks Reed (groin) is inactive against the Indianapolis Colts. He returned from injury last week, but he didn't last the whole game.
- New York Jets tight end Dustin Keller is inactive against the Buffalo Bills, as expected. Could his Jets career be over? Mark Sanchez will start at quarterback.
- San Francisco 49ers tight end Vernon Davis is active against the Arizona Cardinals. Davis' status was uncertain after he suffered a concussion last week against the Seattle Seahawks.
- Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb is inactive against the Minnesota Vikings. Cobb was a limited participant in practice during the week leading up to the game because of an injured ankle.