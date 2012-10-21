Around the League

Sunday injury roundup: Gronkowski returns for Pats

Oct 21, 2012
New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw is certainly sore after back-to-back weeks with heavy workloads. But he's also going to be ready to play Sunday against the Washington Redskins.

NFL.com and NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reports Bradshaw will start despite being listed as questionable. He's active. Don't be surprised to see plenty of Bradshaw's backups, David Wilson and Andre Brown.

Here's all the other injury news you need to know on Sunday Morning. Check back here often because we'll be updating regularly:

  1. Dez Bryant will start for the Dallas Cowboys despite being listed as questionable, according to NFL.com and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He's active.
  1. New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham is out. He didn't make the trip to Tampa. Jonathan Vilma is active and will play for the first time all season.
  1. The Baltimore Ravens activated Terrell Suggs off the PUP list Saturday. He's active and will play some role, albeit limited. Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (knee) and cornerback Jimmy Smith (abdomen) are also active.
  1. The New England Patriots list Aaron Hernandez (ankle) and Rob Gronkowski (hip) as questionable, but they are both expected to play.
  1. The Cleveland Browns made Trent Richardson active, as expected.
  1. Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph is active despite his groin injury.
  1. Redskins receiver Pierre Garcon (foot) is out, as expected. Josh Morgan and Leonard Hankerson are expected to start at wide receiver.
  1. The Titans will be without middle linebacker Colin McCarthy (ankle). Matt Hasselbeck will start at quarterback for Tennessee.
  1. Buffalo will be without left tackle Cordy Glenn (ankle) and defensive end Mark Anderson, as expected. 
  1. The New England Patriots get a boost as tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez are active. Patrick Chung and Logan Mankins, however, are out.
  1. Joe McKnight is active for the New York Jets, despite battling an ankle injury all week.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

