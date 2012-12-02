Sunday injury roundup: Darren McFadden a no-go?

After positive reports all week, it looks like Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden won't make his return to the field Sunday after all.
ESPN reported that McFadden is unlikely to play against the Cleveland Browns because of an ailing ankle.
Conditions could be a factor. It has been pouring rain in the Oakland area non-stop over the last day, and the playing conditions aren't expected to be great. The rain might slow down by gametime, but it figures to be a sloppy affair.
Here are the other injury items to know Sunday morning. We'll update this list until game time:
- Wide receiver Greg Jennings (abdomen) will play for the Green Bay Packers against the Minnesota Vikings, according to NFL.com's Albert Breer. Jennings officially is active for the game. Wide receiver Donald Driver (thumb) is inactive.
- Dallas Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray (foot) is expected to play Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he will be limited, according to ESPN.
- NFL Network's Stacey Dales reports Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Sidney Rice (calf) is expected to play against the Chicago Bears. He's officially active for the game.
- Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (ankle) was downgraded to out Saturday. DeAngelo Williams will start against the Kansas City Chiefs.
- Detroit Lions wide receiver Titus Young was not seen in pre-game warmup drills, likey because of his previous behavior issues. He's officially inactive again.
- Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andre Roberts (ankle) and defensive linemen Calais Campbell (calf) are out against the New York Jets.
- Bears running back Matt Forte (ankle) is active, as expected. Wide receivers Alshon Jeffrey (knee) and Devin Hester (concussion) are out against the Seahawks.