Summer of Rob Gronkowski reportedly ended by Pats

Last week, "Around the League" lamented the eventual end to the "Summer of Rob Gronkowski." The 23-year-old gave us a reality show appearance, some NSFW plans for Tim Tebow, and last week, a Home Run Derby championship at the Triple-A All-Star game.
Oh, and despite having two seasons remaining on his rookie contract, Gronkowski signed a six-year, $54 million extension with the Patriots.
All good things must come to an end, though, and with training camp beginning on July 25, the Patriotshave pulled the plug on the "Summer of Gronk," Shalise Manza Young of The Boston Globe reported on Sunday, citing a league source.
There's an old saying that an entertainer should always leave the audience wanting more. But after his "Full Gronk" appearance in ESPN the Magazine's "Body Issue," we're not sure that's possible.
UPDATE: CSNNE.com's Tom E. Curran explains that Gronk isn't alone in being told to take a rest. The Pats ask every player to slow down before training camp opens. "There's nothing formal where they sat him down," Curran said. "Everybody is under the guise of 'let's start to button it up, offseason's over and get to camp."