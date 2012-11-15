Around the League

Presented By

Suh vs. Dietrich-Smith tops underrated Week 11 stories

Published: Nov 15, 2012 at 09:26 AM

Everyone will tune in Monday night to see which team has the better defense, the Chicago Bears or San Francisco 49ers. Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers always is must-see TV.New England Patriots-Indianapolis Colts brings a showdown between future Hall of Famer Tom Brady and young upstart Andrew Luck.

Here are a few of the underrated matchups of Week 11:

Lions DT Ndamukong Suh vs. Packers OL Evan Dietrich-Smith

Suh became the talk of Thanksgiving last year after he stomped on Dietrich-Smith after the whistle and was ejected on national television. Dietrich-Smith was in the lineup because of an injury to Josh Sitton, and here he is again, starting at left guard because of an injury to Bryan Bulaga.

Suh has been under the microscope lately after some heavy criticism from unnamed general managers. He'll want to play well this week against an NFC North rival and quiet the naysayers. Dietrich-Smith will want to keep Aaron Rodgers from being driven into the turf like Bears quarterback Jay Cutler was a few weeks ago.

The Lions' defense starts with the line and its most talented player. Dietrich-Smith has a big challenge in his first start of 2012.

Redskins' run defense vs. Eagles RB LeSean McCoy

The battle of the NFC East cellar-dwellers. Both teams had hoped for better at this time of year.

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles should make his first career start with Michael Vick out with a concussion. He threw for 219 yards and one touchdown with one interception off the bench last week in a 38-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The run game is a rookie quarterback's best friend, and the Eagles happen to have one of the league's best -- when they use him. McCoy ranks No. 10 in the league with 705 rushing yards and is one of the NFL's best pass-catchers out of the backfield. The Eagles, however, have a tendency to get away from him at times.

The Redskins have the No. 8 run defense in the NFL and get to see McCoy twice a year. The likelihood of a Washington victory substantially increases if he is shut down. And both teams know it.

Falcons' pass offense vs. Cardinals' pass defense

The Falcons want to get back on track in a big way after the New Orleans Saints handed them their first loss of 2012. The Falcons hang their hats on their No. 4-ranked pass offense, powered by the combination of quarterback Matt Ryan and pass catchers Roddy White, Julio Jones and Tony Gonzalez.

The Cardinals, however, have the No. 2-ranked pass defense in the league. Cornerbacks Patrick Peterson and William Gay and safety Adrian Wilson can hang with the best of them.

The Falcons will win due to the fact the Cardinals' offense is horrid, but this matchup should be competitive.

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW