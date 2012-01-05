Suggs: 'God had to save Tim Tebow and the Denver Broncos'

"With all due respect, we don't pray on the sideline," Suggs said. "I mean we do -- we give it up to God (just for) safety and health, but we're gonna go out there and win that game. We don't need our kicker to make a 62-yarder. I'm just saying. We don't need guys to fall out of bounds and then we get to punt it back ... we don't need stuff like that to happen for us."