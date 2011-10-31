Struggling RB Jacobs hears it from Giants fans during win

"I've got nothing positive to say," Jacobs told ESPN.com after New York's 20-17 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. "The most positive thing: I got family at home and I got a fast-ass car being delivered on Tuesday. That's it."
Check that. We're pretty sure the car thing will bother you guys.
Jacobs -- as you probably deduced from the above quote -- isn't a happy camper these days. It was just last week when comments about a perceived lack of playing time and leaving the Giants when his contract expires were nestled amongst talk of building mass in an interview with "Men's Fitness."
Giants fans booed the veteran running back during an unproductive performance Sunday in which he dropped a pass, fumbled and managed just 10 yards on four carries. Jacobs has just 126 yards on 42 carries this season and is on pace to have his least productive campaign since his rookie year in 2005.
Jacobs didn't find a point in elaborating on his situation.
"Cause I can't say nothing," Jacobs said. "I always say something for everyone else's dislike."
This all seems headed in a certain direction, and that doesn't include Jacobs in a Giants uniform in 2012. Perhaps Jacobs can drive said fast-ass car to his new team.