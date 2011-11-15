Streaking Skelton in line to start with Cards QB Kolb hurting

When Kolb does return, team sources expect the coaching staff to go back to him as the starter. The team made a significant investment in Kolb in terms of money and draft picks and view him as a potential franchise quarterback despite his struggles this season. The Cardinals signed Kolb to a six-year, $65 million contract after acquiring him in an offseason trade that sent Pro Bowl cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and a second-round pick back to the Philadelphia Eagles.