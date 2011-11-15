Streaking Skelton in line to start with Cards QB Kolb hurting

Kevin Kolb is doubtful to return in time for the Arizona Cardinals' Week 11 meeting with the San Francisco 49ers, sources with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.
John Skelton is in line to continue taking reps with the Cardinals' first-team offense, while Kolb deals with a series of right foot injuries.
In addition to his turf toe, Kolb had some ligament damage in his foot, a bone bruise and a significant sprain. Kolb, who hasn't played since a Week 8 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, might not be able to practice at all this week.
Kolb told KGME-AM (via the Cardinals' official website) that he briefly tested his foot Tuesday -- "It was about where I thought I would be," he said -- and he planned to attempt some individual drills Wednesday.
"I am just anxious to get back on the field and prove what I can do," Kolb said.
Skelton is 2-0 as a starter this season and led the Cardinals to a comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday. He has thrown for 537 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions in his two starts.
When Kolb does return, team sources expect the coaching staff to go back to him as the starter. The team made a significant investment in Kolb in terms of money and draft picks and view him as a potential franchise quarterback despite his struggles this season. The Cardinals signed Kolb to a six-year, $65 million contract after acquiring him in an offseason trade that sent Pro Bowl cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and a second-round pick back to the Philadelphia Eagles.