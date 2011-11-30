Strahan visits Giants for pep talk with sagging defensive line

The Giants made it out of New Orleans battered but alive, though the same can't be said for the reputation of their defense, which gave up 49 points and 577 yards to Drew Brees and Co.
Clearly, it was time for an intervention. Enter Michael Strahan, one of the more popular and productive defenders in franchise history.
The former All-Pro pass rusher visited Giants camp Wednesday, giving a pep talk to a defensive line that has failed to live up to expectations.
"I would love to give you a story about how he came in and gave a we're going to rally around Michael Strahan speech, but it wasn't," defensive end Dave Tollefson said. "He just had some good stuff to say that was great to hear, from a guy who you just have so much respect for. He could tell me how to iron clothes and I would probably iron them how he says it. Seriously, the guy commands respect, and you always give that to him."
Earlier in the day, Strahan's old teammate, Tiki Barber, got himself back in the spotlight the only way he can at this point -- taking shots at Giants coach Tom Coughlin.
But Strahan kept it positive and talked football.
Strahan visited the team last year following two ugly defensive showings against the Colts and Titans. After the talk, the Giants sacked Bears quarterback Jay Cutler nine times in the first half of a 17-3 win. Coughlin hopes for similar results Sunday against the undefeated Packers.