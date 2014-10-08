Storm Johnson to replace Toby Gerhart as Jaguars' RB?

Among all starting running backs, only Doug Martin's 2.5 ranks below Toby Gerhart's per-carry average of 2.6 yards.
While the Buccaneers still believe Martin is the answer, Jacksonville Jaguars coach Gus Bradley confirmed at Monday's news conference that his backfield is now an open competition.
Bradley singled out seventh-round rookie Storm Johnson, whose 20-yard run in Week 5 was the longest by any Jaguars back this season.
"How can you argue the fact that Storm ... showed up and did some good things," Bradley said, via The Florida Times-Union. "For him to go in there and perform and really capture his opportunity was pretty cool to see."
Bradley noted that the seventh-round rookie is still building trust with his teammates, but he added that Johnson's runs were "very impressive" against the Steelers.
Johnson starred at Central Florida with Blake Bortles, who said his college teammate's Week 5 performance was "familiar" because "he's got a load of talent."
Among teams with five games, though, the Jaguars are last in attempts (95), second-to-last in yards per game (67.0), tied for 26th in yards per attempt (3.5) and tied for last in touchdowns (1).
Offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch said Wednesday that he's hoping to pare his backfield rotation down to two tailbacks after using four last week.
Judging from snapcount trends and Bradley's comments, Johnson and Denard Robinson should get the first chance to comprise a tandem attack against a reeling Titans run defense in Week 6.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 5 game and tells you who's leading the pack for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL Now.