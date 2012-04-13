Still talking: Terrell Owens unleashes on Tony Romo

Terrell Owens' time with the Dallas Cowboys did little to reverse his image as a loose cannon, but his production wasn't a problem.
Owens was a popular cat with teammates, and when he openly complained about Tony Romo during the 2008 season -- saying the quarterback was overly focused on tight end Jason Witten -- it caused division in-house that contributed to T.O.'s exit.
Owens, it appears, isn't over it. During a radio interview this week on ESPN Dallas, T.O. was asked to play a game of word association. When the hosts dropped "Tony Romo" into the mix, the current receiver/co-owner of the IFL's Allen Wranglers paused before saying: "OK, uh, next question."
Naturally, he was prodded to say more. Naturally, he said more.
"With that situation, dude, I've kind of lost my respect for that situation," Owens said. "Man, that's a guy I shed tears for, I went to bat for. Then obviously, ultimately I'm not in Dallas anymore, and I know he definitely had a hand in that. So, again, it's one of those things that you kind of just have to bite your tongue and keep moving on, you know what I mean?"
Owens continued: "I just happened to be one of those guys that really voiced my opinion. I wasn't the only one who thought that way. There were games that other guys were open. I wasn't saying that to get the ball thrown to me a lot more times. I wasn't saying that to get the ball thrown to me a lot more times. I was all about winning."
With Romo at the helm, T.O. hauled in 235 passes for 3,587 yards and 38 touchdowns over three seasons, but their game chemistry didn't extend beyond the field.
Owens has said before he's misunderstood and often misinterpreted. Perhaps the public and private Owens are two very different characters. Whatever the case, another round of ripping NFL quarterbacks doesn't help his cause.