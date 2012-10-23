Around the League

Presented By

Stick a fork in them: The 2012 Cleveland Browns

Published: Oct 23, 2012 at 09:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Cleveland Browns are the youngest team in football. That doesn't mean they're a good one. The Browns' inexperience has been a fatal potion in 2012.

There's reason for hope, assuming the Browns' collection of rookies and relative newbies continue to develop. There's also rightful optimism surrounding the growth of quarterback Brandon Weeden. We don't expect to wave good-bye to Cleveland's playoff hopes this quickly in 2013, but that does nothing to solve today's 1-6 record.

The Browns can take pride (if that's the right word) in the fact that Around the League axed the stumbling Kansas City Chiefs and the wandering Jacksonville Jaguars before stuffing Cleveland's corpse into a darkened coffin.

What went wrong

Too much of the same. Whatever progress the Browns made in 2010 didn't stick in 2011, and the pattern holds true one year later. Last year's 10th-ranked defense is this year's 27th-ranked problem child, bleeding yardage on a weekly basis.

In days of old, it was a great disgrace if Cleveland's defense allowed a back to rush for 100 yards. These expansion Browns -- now 14 years young -- allowed New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw to rumble for 200 yards and nobody blinked. Calamity has become mundane.

Joe Haden is a bona fide talent at cornerback, but he sidetracked the Browns with a four-game suspension that left a fledgling secondary exposed. Phil Taylor is sorely missed on the defensive line, but that's the problem: Better teams bring the next guy up and move forward. These young Browns haven't walked through the fire together.

On offense, Weeden's growth has been stunted by a group of receivers that can't hold onto the ball. Drops have cost this team at least one victory and arguably two more. Everybody in C-Town is learning on the job.

What went right

Cleveland might have a quarterback. Weeden has shown toughness. He's bounces back from errors and isn't afraid to step into the pocket and deliver the football. His style of play will lead to the occasional interception, but he isn't timid with his throws. Weeden is well-suited for the AFC North. If his wideouts gain maturity, something special might be in the works. Trent Richardson, if he can stay healthy, is a banger in the backfield. There's a lot to like out of these two young additions.

What still matters

The Browns aren't making the postseason, but there's still time to make noise in the AFC North. We see more speed and athleticism on this roster than at any time in the past 10 seasons. It would be a shame to blow the team to pieces, but everyone's job is on the line.

What changes are coming?

Jimmy Haslam III isn't a wilting flower. Cleveland's new owner didn't take kindly to coach Pat Shurmur opting for a uninspiring punt on fourth-and-1 in Sunday's tight loss to the Indianapolis Colts. CBS cameras repeatedly pointed to Haslam high above, eyes burning, mind churning, fists grinding -- the future is a mystery.

Change comes every season to Cleveland. This time around the organizational transformation will cut deep. It's audition time, but the team's 1-6 start is a weight on the current regime. Getting waxed by the rest of the AFC isn't what Haslam envisioned when he dropped $1 billion on the franchise.

As Marty Schottenheimer told his young Browns squad so many moons ago: "There's a gleam, men. There's a gleam. Let's get the gleam."

Onward, Brownies.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW