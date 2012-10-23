Stick a fork in them: The 2012 Cleveland Browns

Cleveland might have a quarterback. Weeden has shown toughness. He's bounces back from errors and isn't afraid to step into the pocket and deliver the football. His style of play will lead to the occasional interception, but he isn't timid with his throws. Weeden is well-suited for the AFC North. If his wideouts gain maturity, something special might be in the works. Trent Richardson, if he can stay healthy, is a banger in the backfield. There's a lot to like out of these two young additions.