Around the League

Presented By

Stick a fork in them: 2012 Philadelphia Eagles

Published: Nov 13, 2012 at 07:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Philadelphia Eagles are the eighth team we've stuck a fork in this season. They are easily the most disappointing.

There is a revisionist view that perhaps the Eagles aren't really that talented. That's ridiculous. The skill position talent is as good as any in the league. The defensive line is deep and had two pass rushers coming off monster seasons. The starting cornerbacks should be strong. This is a team that had continuity and talent. Five of 14 NFL.com analysts had them making the NFC title game. (Whoops.)

The Eagles are lucky to even have three wins. They have been outscored by 65 points this year. They are 29th in points scored. The loss against Dallas was the nail in the coffin for this iteration of the Eagles, but the 2012 Eagles didn't resemble a playoff-caliber team even before its five-game losing streak.

What went wrong

It all started with All Pro left tackle Jason Peters' achilles tear. The player Philly signed to replace him -- Demetress Bell -- has been a disaster. Once center Jason Kelce was lost for the year, the offensive line fell apart. Whether it's Michael Vick or the line, this group doesn't communicate well. Far too many unblocked defenders got on Vick all year. Only one starter remains on Philly's line. It's a miracle Vick wasn't hurt before Week 10.

Vick's turnover problems have been well documented. Only two teams have turned it over more; that's how Philadelphia is eighth in yards gained and 29th in points scored. The defense is similarly inefficient: 12th in yards allowed, 22nd in points allowed. This is the ultimate team that is less than the sum of its parts. It's a better fantasy team than in reality.

With the offensive line struggling, Vick struggled to find time for Philly's patented shot plays. When he did find time, too often he made bad decisions or misfired. (Think the Pittsburgh game. He's not a reliable thrower. His physical skills no longer make up for his erratic play.) This team had chances to win games.

Firing defensive coordinator Juan Castillo at midseason has gone more poorly than we could have imagined. The defense's descent has intensified. Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was hyped all offseason and struggled. Same with rookie linebacker Mychal Kendricks. Nnamdi Asomugha has just looked like a guy. The safeties are worse. The tackling effort isn't there. Trent Cole and Jason Babin have combined for six sacks.

What went right

We'd argue that linebacker DeMeco Ryans has come as advertised. He's not a game-changer, but he solidified Philly's middle linebacker spot. The defensive line really is deep. First round pick Fletcher Cox looks like a keeper. Even Brandon Graham has shown flashes.

On offense, DeSean Jackson has quietly enjoyed a terrific season. He's not only avoiding drops; he's making a lot of difficult grabs. LeSean McCoy remains one of the best backs in football although his production in the passing game has dipped a ton. That's on the coaches.

What still matters

Eagles beat writers are talking like Andy Reid has already been fired. While that's the most likely outcome, we've seen this movie too many times before to assume he's 100% done. Rookie quarterback Nick Foles holds the key to Reid's future. If Reid can make Foles look like a true franchise quarterback and win enough games down the stretch, we wouldn't be that shocked if the Eagles kept Reid around to shepherd in the Foles era. Strong stretch runs have saved Reid before.

What changes are coming

We give Reid a better chance of returning next season than Vick. It just didn't work and he's not going to take a pay cut to stay. Nnamdi Asomugha could also be cut for relatively little financial pain. (He's due $4 million guaranteed.) Any high-paid player over 30 years old (Jason Babin?) will be looked at closely.

Change is coming to Philadelphia. Ultimately, we haven't seen anything from this team to make us think they can save Reid. Or themselves. This isn't going to be a fun seven weeks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.