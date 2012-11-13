Stick a fork in them: 2012 Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles beat writers are talking like Andy Reid has already been fired. While that's the most likely outcome, we've seen this movie too many times before to assume he's 100% done. Rookie quarterback Nick Foles holds the key to Reid's future. If Reid can make Foles look like a true franchise quarterback and win enough games down the stretch, we wouldn't be that shocked if the Eagles kept Reid around to shepherd in the Foles era. Strong stretch runs have saved Reid before.