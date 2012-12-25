Stick a fork in them: 2012 New York Giants

Only one season removed from a Super Bowl title, it's hard to imagine there will be changes to the Giants' coaching staff (although defensive coordinator Perry Fewell's chances of getting a head coaching job have not been improved). Umenyiora is right that "wholesale changes" probably are coming. Umenyiora and Tuck top the list of potential big names that could be let go. The team needs to upgrade from Chase Blackburn at linebacker. Tackle David Diehl has seemingly reached the end of the line with the team.