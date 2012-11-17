Around the League

Presented By

Stick a fork in 'em: 2012 Miami Dolphins

Published: Nov 17, 2012 at 05:58 AM

It's not easy being a Miami Dolphins fan.

Not in the post-Marino era, anyway. Ever since No. 13 took off his jersey for good, the franchise has struggled to find some measure of stability. The decision to draft quarterback Ryan Tannehill was supposed to change that -- and it still might. But the Dolphins aren't ready to play with the big boys in the AFC. Not yet.

Miami dropped to 4-6 following a 19-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. To even sniff the playoff picture, the Dolphins would have to win (at least) four of their last six games. With a brutal schedule ahead, forget it.

Enter the fork.

What went wrong

Tannehill has shown real promise in stretches this season, but he's hardly at the stage where he can do it alone. There simply aren't enough playmakers on this team, which helps explain Miami being ranked 29th in total offense. Brian Hartline and Davone Bess are nice players, but the Dolphins lack a true game-breaker. Someone like, well ... Brandon Marshall.

Reggie Bush made no secret of his quest for the rushing title. He hurt his knee after a hot start, and has never regained his momentum even after geting healthy. He's losing touches to Daniel Thomas and even got benched for a fumble in Week 10. Bush can be a useful -- even dynamic -- player when employed the correct way, but he's no workhorse. Joe Philbin seems to understand that now.

If Bush is the underperformer among skill players, left tackle Jake Long is the culprit on the offensive line. Long is ranked as football's 44th best tackle this season, according to ProFootballFocus.com. By comparison, Long was ranked 21st in 2011, second in 2010, and second again in 2009. At 27, Long should be in the prime of his career. What's up?

What went right

Many were surprised when the Dolphins turned the keys over to Tannehill in training camp, but the decision appears to have been a wise one.

Our boss Gregg Rosenthal has raved about Tannehill all year. He stands tall in the pocket. He runs the two-minute offense well and effectively changes plays at the line of scrimmage. He doesn't turn the ball over excessively. Some young quarterbacks regress when thrown directly into the fire. You get the feeling Tannehill will be better for this experience.

The Dolphins have gotten strong play from their front seven on defense. Miami is tied for fourth in the NFL with 27 sacks, and they're holding opponents to less than 100 yards per game on the ground. Kevin Burnett and Karlos Dansby form one of the best linebacker pairings in football. On offense, second-year center Mike Pouncey has emerged as a Pro Bowl player in both pass- and run-blocking.

What still matters

Lombardi: Dolphins' growing pains

Miami has lost three straight, but Michael Lombardi explains why Ryan Tannehill and the Dolphins are still on the right track. **More ...**

The Dolphins are coming off three losses in 12 days, a dry stretch that can send lesser-willed teams spiraling into the abyss. Miami can't let that happen. This season needs to be remembered as a building block, not just another lost campaign. Keep Tannehill upright and make determinations which players fit well around him. Philbin should use the rest of this season as an evaluation process. Just don't pull a Shanahan and let the cat out of the bag.

What changes are coming

The hiring of Philbin and drafting of Tannehill look like good decisions, but will they be enough to save the job of embattled general manager Jeff Ireland? We haven't heard of any "Fire-land" demonstrations of late, which is perhaps promising. We wonder about the future of both Bush and Long, two expensive veterans who have slipped this year. Whoever is running the Dolphins should push hard to give Tannehill a No. 1 receiver. You know, a Brandon Marshall type.

OK, I'll stop.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @danhanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.