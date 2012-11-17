Stick a fork in 'em: 2012 Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are coming off three losses in 12 days, a dry stretch that can send lesser-willed teams spiraling into the abyss. Miami can't let that happen. This season needs to be remembered as a building block, not just another lost campaign. Keep Tannehill upright and make determinations which players fit well around him. Philbin should use the rest of this season as an evaluation process. Just don't pull a Shanahan and let the cat out of the bag.