Stevie Johnson misses Buffalo Bills practice Thursday

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson's recovery from groin surgery went well in training camp. He practiced without incident and called himself "90 percent" recovered despite some soreness at the end of camp.
That's why his absence at Bills practice Thursday was so surprising. Johnson was limited Wednesday. He took a "hard fall" at practice, according to WBEN-AM, although it's unclear if that was the cause of his rest.
Johnson made the media rounds earlier this week, which is not the action of someone who thinks they could miss the regular-season opener against the New York Jets. The Bills need him out there. He's had success against Darrelle Revis in the past, and is the only Bills wide receiver that worries defenses.
That's the reason we haven't bought all the Bills hype to this point this season. They don't have enough players on offense that can win one-on-one matchups.
Chan Gailey is a great offensive coach, but his magic can only go so far. He needs Johnson at full strength.