Stevie Johnson likely out until Bills' training camp

When Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson underwent groin surgery earlier this offseason, it was termed "minor." Like every other offseason surgery.
The surgery apparently proved to be serious enough, however, to prevent Johnson from practicing with the Bills during organized team activity and minicamp season. Coach Chan Gailey told the team's official website Tuesday that Johnson likely won't be back on the field for team drills until training camp.
"I don't know exactly when I'm going to be back," Johnson told the site. "It's just whenever this little pain goes away. Right now I feel good, but I don't want to step out there and go hard and then something snaps and I have to get back further on the schedule we were on. So I'm just doing whatever they're telling me to and getting stronger so I can be ready."
It's not a huge deal that Johnson is missing this offseason work. He knows the offense well. We won't be concerned about it, unless the timetable for his return is pushed back and he's not fully ready to go at the start of training camp. That tends to happen more often than you'd expect following "minor" surgeries.