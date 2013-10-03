Stevie Johnson injures back in Buffalo Bills' loss

The Buffalo Bills lost their No. 1 receiver, Steve Johnson, to injury in the team's 37-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns on "Thursday Night Football."
After writhing in pain with a lower-back injury, Johnson headed to the locker room in advance of his teammates before the end of the second quarter. He was later ruled out for the game.
Before the injury, Johnson hauled in two of three targets for 19 yards.
The Bills typically have run a three-wide offense, with Johnson joined by impressive rookie Robert Woods and speedster T.J. Graham. Chris Hogan of "Hard Knocks" 7-11 fame replaced Johnson in the second half.