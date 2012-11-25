Stevie Johnson: Chan Gailey should give up play-calling

"How I see it, I think we need to let our quarterback (Ryan Fitzpatrick) call these plays," Johnson told The Buffalo News after a 20-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts dropped the Bills to 4-7. "He's out there on the field. He sees the adjustments that need to be done. I think we just need to let him make adjustments on the go. I think that's the way we can move the ball better.