Stevie Johnson: Chan Gailey should give up play-calling

Stevie Johnson has seen enough from the Buffalo Bills' streaky offense to call for changes at the highest level.
The wide receiver on Sunday asked for Bills coach Chan Gailey to give up at least some of his play-calling duties.
"How I see it, I think we need to let our quarterback (Ryan Fitzpatrick) call these plays," Johnson told The Buffalo News after a 20-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts dropped the Bills to 4-7. "He's out there on the field. He sees the adjustments that need to be done. I think we just need to let him make adjustments on the go. I think that's the way we can move the ball better.
"He did it a little bit in the game, and we moved the ball. ... He was hitting C.J. (Spiller), getting his run plays, doing the pass plays, and I just think we should do it more often."
Spiller -- and how he has been used in Buffalo this season -- has led to some frustration. Gailey finally leaned more heavily on his electric running back Sunday, but Spiller refused to touch the subject of his coach's play-calling abilities.
"Everybody's entitled to their own opinion," Spiller said. "I'm not going to even get into 'Coach Gailey is calling the wrong plays.' "