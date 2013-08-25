Stevie Brown has torn ACL, out for N.Y. Giants' season

The New York Giants' secondary seems to get hit with big injuries on an annual basis. Unfortunately, that bad luck continued during Saturday night's 24-21 preseason loss to the New York Jets.
Tests confirm starting safety Stevie Brown tore his ACL and is out for the season, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per sources informed of the results. The Giantslater confirmed the news.
"I feel badly for him. He's worked hard," coach Tom Coughlin told reporters during a conference call Sunday. "He's prepared himself well and been in a position where he's made a lot of plays for us. We will definitely miss him. We continue, that's what we do."
Brown, who recorded eight interceptions last season, had to be helped off the field during the first quarter Saturday after injuring his knee. He wasn't able to put any weight on it while on his way to the locker room. Brown's injury occurred after he intercepted a pass from Geno Smith -- the Giants' second pick against the New York Jets' rookie quarterback in the opening frame.
Jayron Hosley, the Giants' No. 3 cornerback, suffered a sprained ankle early in the game and didn't return.
The Giants were excited to welcome Terrell Thomas back to the field as he tries to recover from two ACL surgeries. The team might need Thomas to play a big role the way things are going in the secondary.