Steven Jackson active for Rams vs. Seahawks

The St. Louis Rams will have running back Steven Jackson available Sunday. The question is whether he's going to be the Steven Jackson we're all accustomed to seeing.
The Rams announced Jackson is active. He's still struggling with a groin injury and might be limited in his action. Of course, facing the Seattle Seahawks also tends to limit running backs.
St. Louis' offensive line have been awful in pass protection, so we expect to see plenty of Jackson's backup, Daryl Richardson, on Sunday.
Rams wide receiver Steve Smith, running back Isiah Pead and offensive tackle Rodger Saffold also are out. First-round draft pick Michael Brockers will make his regular-season debut. Wide receiver Brian Quick also is active.