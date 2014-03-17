Steven Hauschka, Seattle Seahawks agree on contract

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the sides agreed to terms on a three-year contract worth $9.15 million with $3.35 million guaranteed, according to a source informed of the process.
Free-Agent Tracker
Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. More...
The contract makes Hauschka the 11th-highest paid kicker in the NFL, according to Spotrac.com. By comparison the top paid kicker, Sebastian Janikowski, got a four-year, $15 million contract with $8 million guaranteed from the Oakland Raiders last year.
The 28-year-old Hauschka has been very productive in his three seasons in Seattle. Last regular season he converted 33 of 35 field-goal attempts -- including three for three from 50-plus yards and 11 of 12 between 40 and 49 yards. He also has missed just three extra-point attempts in his six-year career.
Hauschka is a solid keep for the Super Bowl champions. He graded as Pro Football Focus' No. 5 overall kicker in 2013. With Hauschka's combination of youth and accuracy at CenturyLink Field, it would have been hard to watch Seattle let him walk away.
The "Around The League Podcast" breaks down all the free agency moves and hands out a fleet of high-octane sandwiches.