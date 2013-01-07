Steven Hauschka hurt; Seahawks to try out kickers?

The Seattle Seahawks could add reinforcements in the event kicker Steven Hauschka is unavailable for this Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
ESPN's Ed Werder reported Monday that the Seahawks will bring in free agents Ryan Longwell, Neil Rackers and others for tryouts this week. According to The Associated Press, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the team would try out kickers Tuesday, although he didn't name them.
Hauschka suffered a left calf injury during the first half of Sunday's 24-14 wild-card win over the Washington Redskins. He left the game briefly before returning with a noticeable limp.
Carroll credited Hauschka for fighting through the issue Sunday but said the kicker's condition was unclear. Punter Jon Ryan was forced into kickoff duties, a scenario we're sure Carroll would not like to repeat.
Hauschka has made 27 of 30 field-goal attempts this season, including 3 of 3 on Sunday. He does have the advantage of the Seahawks traveling to the climate-controlled Georgia Dome next week.