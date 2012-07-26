Steve Wisniewski resigns as Oakland Raiders assistant

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Oakland Raiders assistant offensive line coach Steve Wisniewski has resigned his position because of personal reasons.
The team announced Thursday that Wisniewski will remain in the organization as an ambassador.
Wisniewski was an eight-time Pro Bowl honoree with the Raiders during his career. He joined the coaching staff last year and remained when new coach Dennis Allen took over.
But he decided a few weeks ago to step down. The team made the announcement days before the start of training camp.
The Raiders will not fill Wisniewski's position on the coaching staff this season. Offensive line coach Frank Pollack will handle the duties on his own.