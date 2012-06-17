Steve Spagnuolo burns for head coaching opportunity

That Spagnuolo was so heavily pursued following his dismissal by the Rams -- the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles all were interested in him -- shows how well-respected he is in league circles. If the Saints' defense plays up to its talent level, even without the suspended Jonathan Vilma and Will Smith for all or part of the season, Spagnuolo will likely be a top candidate for head-coaching vacancies next offseason.