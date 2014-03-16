Steve Smith sees himself as 'complementary dude'

Steve Smith has left the Carolina Panthers behind. With it, he bequeaths his status as a true No. 1 wide receiver.
Speaking to reporters for the first time since signing with the Baltimore Ravens, Smith explained how he sees himself fitting into Gary Kubiak's offense. He framed this viewpoint through the lens of Kubiak's prior job as coach of the Houston Texans.
"I don't see myself in coach Kubiak's system like Andre Johnson," Smith said Friday, via the Ravens' official website. "I see the complementary dude of Kevin Walter.
"I see how he contributed and how he was instrumental in getting Andre the ball but also getting his own opportunities."
Walter was a steady, unremarkable second fiddle to Johnson for six years as a starter in Houston. Over that span, he averaged 52 catches for 654 yards and four touchdowns.
"Kubiak, I know his system. I've seen his system; I've seen the very creative ways they've gotten other guys the ball," Smith said. "I want to be a part of that."
It's a bit odd to see the greatest player in Panthers history express his desire to emulate the production of Kevin Walter, but it's exactly the type ofmove-the-chains work the Ravens need out of the slot.
Smith knows his role (and his limitations) at this stage of his career. That's a good thing.
