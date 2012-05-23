Steve Smith says money troubles common in NFL

"Mismanagement of money doesn't change because you have a lot of money. There are a lot of guys out there that make a lot of money and that make a little money and still live paycheck-to-paycheck," Smith told WFNZ-AM in Charlotte on Wednesday, via ProFootballTalk.com. "You know, ignorance of how the financial game works or managing money doesn't exclude you because you have a lot of it. It just enables you to make bigger and dumber mistakes because you have a lot of money."